Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 6 3 9 Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .254 Haniger rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .267 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .222 France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .107 Godoy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161 Fraley dh 2 2 1 3 2 0 .200 Walton 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .188

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 3 10 Gosselin 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 a-Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .210 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Stassi c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .257 Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257

Seattle 001 301 100_6 11 0 Los Angeles 020 000 000_2 6 0

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), off Canning; Seager (11), off Claudio; Upton (11), off Sheffield; Walsh (13), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (37), Fraley 3 (4), Crawford (17), Seager (34), Upton (22), Walsh (39). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Trammell, France, Godoy, Haniger); Los Angeles 4 (Walsh, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Godoy, Walton. LIDP_Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, W, 5-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 7 103 4.77 Chargois, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.60 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.62

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 4-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 5 80 5.82 Suarez 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 57 2.31 Claudio 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 4.79 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0. WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.