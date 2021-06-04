Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.107
|Godoy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Trammell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Fraley dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.200
|Walton 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|10
|
|Gosselin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|a-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Seattle
|001
|301
|100_6
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Gosselin in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), off Canning; Seager (11), off Claudio; Upton (11), off Sheffield; Walsh (13), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (37), Fraley 3 (4), Crawford (17), Seager (34), Upton (22), Walsh (39). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Trammell, France, Godoy, Haniger); Los Angeles 4 (Walsh, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Godoy, Walton. LIDP_Seager.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, W, 5-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|103
|4.77
|Chargois, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.60
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.60
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.62
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 4-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|80
|5.82
|Suarez
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|57
|2.31
|Claudio
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|4.79
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0. WP_Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).
