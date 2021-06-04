Trending:
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 1:22 am
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 6 3 9
Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .254
Haniger rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .267
Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .222
France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .107
Godoy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161
Fraley dh 2 2 1 3 2 0 .200
Walton 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .188
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 10
Gosselin 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290
a-Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .210
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209
Stassi c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .257
Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Seattle 001 301 100_6 11 0
Los Angeles 020 000 000_2 6 0

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), off Canning; Seager (11), off Claudio; Upton (11), off Sheffield; Walsh (13), off Sheffield. RBIs_Haniger (37), Fraley 3 (4), Crawford (17), Seager (34), Upton (22), Walsh (39). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Trammell, France, Godoy, Haniger); Los Angeles 4 (Walsh, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Godoy, Walton. LIDP_Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield, W, 5-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 7 103 4.77
Chargois, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.60
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.62
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 4-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 5 80 5.82
Suarez 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 57 2.31
Claudio 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 4.79
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0. WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).

