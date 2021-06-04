Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 6 2 Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 Gosselin 2b 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 5 0 2 1 Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 Godoy c 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 Fraley dh 2 2 1 3 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Walton 2b 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 2 0 1 0 Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0

Seattle 001 301 100 — 6 Los Angeles 020 000 000 — 2

DP_Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (11), Upton (11), Walsh (13). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Sheffield W,5-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 7 Chargois H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Canning L,4-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 5 Suarez 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 Claudio 2 1 1 1 0 1 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).

