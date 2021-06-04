Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Gosselin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Godoy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fraley dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seattle
|001
|301
|100
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (11), Upton (11), Walsh (13). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield W,5-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Chargois H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning L,4-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Suarez
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Claudio
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).
