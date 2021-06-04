Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 1:24 am
< a min read
      
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 6 2
Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 Gosselin 2b 3 0 1 0
Haniger rf 5 0 2 1 Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1
Godoy c 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0
Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1
Fraley dh 2 2 1 3 Ward rf 4 0 0 0
Walton 2b 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 2 0 1 0
Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0
Seattle 001 301 100 6
Los Angeles 020 000 000 2

DP_Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR_Fraley (1), Seager (11), Upton (11), Walsh (13). SB_Seager (2), Fraley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield W,5-4 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 7
Chargois H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Canning L,4-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 5
Suarez 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Claudio 2 1 1 1 0 1
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

T_3:26. A_9,714 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard