Seattle 79, Indiana 69

SEATTLE (79)
Samuelson 4-5 1-1 10, Stewart 7-16 6-7 21, Russell 4-8 0-0 8, Bird 5-12 0-0 13, Loyd 7-16 1-2 15, Dupree 0-3 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Magbegor 1-4 1-2 4, Canada 1-2 2-3 4, Prince 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 31-72 11-15 79.
INDIANA (69)
Breland 4-9 0-0 10, T.Mitchell 4-10 4-4 12, Lavender 4-8 2-2 10, K.Mitchell 3-9 6-7 12, Robinson 2-7 2-2 6, Cox 1-2 0-0 2, McCowan 6-8 1-2 13, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Gondrezick 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 15-17 69.
|Seattle
|22
|18
|25
|14
|—
|79
|Indiana
|17
|19
|24
|9
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-20 (Bird 3-7, Samuelson 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Loyd 0-4), Indiana 2-14 (Breland 2-4, K.Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Stewart 15), Indiana 32 (Breland 11). Assists_Seattle 22 (Bird 7), Indiana 16 (K.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, Indiana 16.
