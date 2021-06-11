Trending:
Seattle 86, Atlanta 75

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (86)

Samuelson 3-4 0-0 8, Stewart 6-11 6-7 18, Russell 3-5 2-3 8, Bird 2-8 0-0 6, Loyd 8-14 2-2 20, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, Burke 1-1 0-0 2, Magbegor 0-0 0-0 0, Canada 1-1 2-2 4, Dupree 2-7 2-2 6, K.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 31-61 14-16 86.

ATLANTA (75)

Hayes 3-12 5-5 11, Parker 5-10 6-6 17, E.Williams 3-3 0-0 6, C.Williams 7-20 4-7 19, Sims 1-7 2-2 4, Billings 1-4 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Bradford 2-3 2-2 7, McDonald 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 26-72 19-22 75.

Seattle 20 25 24 17 86
Atlanta 22 13 23 17 75

3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-21 (Prince 3-4, Samuelson 2-3, Bird 2-5, Loyd 2-5, Talbot 1-2, Stewart 0-2), Atlanta 4-18 (Bradford 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Parker 1-2, C.Williams 1-4, McDonald 0-2, Sims 0-2, Stricklen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 41 (Stewart 13), Atlanta 33 (C.Williams 11). Assists_Seattle 22 (Bird 7), Atlanta 14 (Hayes, Sims 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Atlanta 15. A_1,405 (3,500)

