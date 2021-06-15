Trending:
Seattle 87, Indiana 70

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 8:56 pm
SEATTLE (87)

Samuelson 1-4 0-0 3, Stewart 9-17 0-0 20, Russell 2-5 0-0 4, Bird 6-7 2-2 17, Loyd 5-14 6-7 18, Dupree 1-2 2-2 4, Talbot 4-6 0-0 8, Magbegor 2-3 0-0 4, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Canada 2-4 0-0 4, Prince 2-6 1-2 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 11-13 87.

INDIANA (70)

Breland 5-12 0-2 10, T.Mitchell 5-10 2-3 12, Lavender 4-7 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 9-20 5-7 26, Robinson 1-4 4-6 6, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, McCowan 2-4 2-4 6, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 0-1 0-2 0, Vivians 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-64 13-24 70.

Seattle 25 16 20 26 87
Indiana 16 17 18 19 70

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-22 (Bird 3-4, Loyd 2-6, Stewart 2-6, Samuelson 1-4), Indiana 3-17 (K.Mitchell 3-9, Lavender 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-2, Vivians 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 38 (Stewart 12), Indiana 32 (Breland 9). Assists_Seattle 27 (Canada 6), Indiana 18 (K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Indiana 16. A_0 (6,500)

