Seattle 88, Indiana 73

INDIANA (73)
Lavender 2-7 1-2 5, T.Mitchell 4-12 2-2 10, McCowan 3-8 6-6 12, K.Mitchell 4-13 0-0 9, Robinson 4-10 2-2 11, Breland 6-9 0-0 12, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 3-3 0-2 7, Gondrezick 0-2 0-0 0, Vivians 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 29-74 11-14 73.
SEATTLE (88)
Stewart 8-17 9-11 28, Talbot 2-3 0-0 5, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Bird 4-7 2-2 12, Loyd 5-15 4-5 18, Dupree 4-8 0-0 8, Magbegor 0-5 0-0 0, Burke 1-1 2-2 4, Canada 0-2 2-2 2, Prince 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 21-24 88.
|Indiana
|16
|22
|14
|21
|—
|73
|Seattle
|25
|18
|18
|27
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-17 (Robinson 1-2, Vivians 1-4, K.Mitchell 1-5, Gondrezick 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-2), Seattle 11-22 (Loyd 4-7, Stewart 3-6, Bird 2-5, Talbot 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (McCowan 15), Seattle 37 (Russell 11). Assists_Indiana 21 (Allen 6), Seattle 22 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Seattle 17. A_1,215 (8,149)
Comments