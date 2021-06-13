Seattle 89, Connecticut 66

SEATTLE (89)
Samuelson 4-7 0-0 8, Stewart 8-15 2-2 22, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Bird 5-9 0-0 13, Loyd 3-9 0-0 7, Dupree 2-6 2-2 6, Talbot 2-6 0-0 4, Magbegor 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 2-3 0-0 4, Canada 3-6 0-0 7, Prince 2-4 3-3 7, Williams 1-2 1-1 4. Totals 35-72 9-10 89.
CONNECTICUT (66)
Bonner 5-10 3-5 14, Carrington 2-7 0-0 4, B.Jones 5-9 2-2 12, J.Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, January 2-5 0-0 5, Cannon 2-3 0-0 5, Mompremier 0-2 0-0 0, S.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 6-9 1-1 14, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 27-60 6-8 66.
|Seattle
|25
|18
|19
|27
|—
|89
|Connecticut
|16
|13
|16
|21
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-22 (Stewart 4-5, Bird 3-4, Williams 1-2, Loyd 1-5, Samuelson 0-2, Talbot 0-2), Connecticut 6-15 (Hiedeman 2-4, Charles 1-2, January 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Carrington 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Stewart 9), Connecticut 31 (Carrington 7). Assists_Seattle 26 (Stewart 5), Connecticut 16 (January 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Connecticut 14. A_2,248 (9,323)
