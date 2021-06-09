Trending:
Seattle 9, Detroit 6

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 11:09 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 10 9 5 11
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 2 1 .277
Haniger dh 5 2 1 0 0 0 .254
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .214
France 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Fraley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .257
Trammell cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .180
Long Jr. 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Thomas rf 5 2 1 2 0 3 .200
Godoy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Murphy ph-c 2 0 1 2 1 0 .181
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 9 5 2 10
Grossman lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .237
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257
W.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201
1-Haase pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .183
Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Rogers c 2 2 1 1 2 1 .225
Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Baddoo cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .242
Seattle 000 003 000 15_9 10 0
Detroit 001 020 000 12_6 9 0

a-walked for Godoy in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), off Mize; Rogers (2), off Flexen; Grossman (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Seager 3 (39), Crawford (22), Fraley (10), Thomas 2 (2), Murphy 2 (14), Schoop (28), Rogers (4), Grossman 3 (28). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Trammell (3). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Fraley, Haniger 2); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Seattle 6 for 13; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager 2, Murphy, Grossman, Goodrum. GIDP_Haniger, Paredes, Schoop.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Long Jr., France; Crawford, Long Jr., France; Long Jr., Fraley, France, Fraley); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen 6 6 3 3 1 3 83 4.68
Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.77
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.61
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.95
Chargois, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 2 11 1.80
Middleton 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 4.42
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize 6 4 3 3 2 6 99 3.44
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 9.60
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70
Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.92
Cisnero 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 3.86
Norris, L, 0-2 1 3 5 4 2 0 30 6.65

Inherited runners-scored_Funkhouser 2-0, Soto 1-0. IBB_off Norris (France). HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).

