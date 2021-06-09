Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 10 9 5 11 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 2 1 .277 Haniger dh 5 2 1 0 0 0 .254 Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .214 France 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246 Fraley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .257 Trammell cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .180 Long Jr. 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Thomas rf 5 2 1 2 0 3 .200 Godoy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Murphy ph-c 2 0 1 2 1 0 .181

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 9 5 2 10 Grossman lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .237 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 W.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .201 1-Haase pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .183 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Rogers c 2 2 1 1 2 1 .225 Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Baddoo cf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .242

Seattle 000 003 000 15_9 10 0 Detroit 001 020 000 12_6 9 0

a-walked for Godoy in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), off Mize; Rogers (2), off Flexen; Grossman (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Seager 3 (39), Crawford (22), Fraley (10), Thomas 2 (2), Murphy 2 (14), Schoop (28), Rogers (4), Grossman 3 (28). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Trammell (3). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Fraley, Haniger 2); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Seattle 6 for 13; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager 2, Murphy, Grossman, Goodrum. GIDP_Haniger, Paredes, Schoop.

DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Long Jr., France; Crawford, Long Jr., France; Long Jr., Fraley, France, Fraley); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen 6 6 3 3 1 3 83 4.68 Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.77 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.61 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.95 Chargois, W, 1-0 1 0 1 0 0 2 11 1.80 Middleton 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 4.42

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize 6 4 3 3 2 6 99 3.44 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 9.60 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.92 Cisnero 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 3.86 Norris, L, 0-2 1 3 5 4 2 0 30 6.65

Inherited runners-scored_Funkhouser 2-0, Soto 1-0. IBB_off Norris (France). HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).

