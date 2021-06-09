Seattle 9, Detroit 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|10
|9
|5
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.277
|Haniger dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.214
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Fraley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Trammell cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.180
|Long Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.200
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Murphy ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.181
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|5
|2
|10
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|1-Haase pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Rogers c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.225
|Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baddoo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Seattle
|000
|003
|000
|15_9
|10
|0
|Detroit
|001
|020
|000
|12_6
|9
|0
a-walked for Godoy in the 7th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), off Mize; Rogers (2), off Flexen; Grossman (7), off Middleton. RBIs_Seager 3 (39), Crawford (22), Fraley (10), Thomas 2 (2), Murphy 2 (14), Schoop (28), Rogers (4), Grossman 3 (28). SB_Fraley (3). CS_Trammell (3). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Fraley, Haniger 2); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Seattle 6 for 13; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Seager 2, Murphy, Grossman, Goodrum. GIDP_Haniger, Paredes, Schoop.
DP_Seattle 3 (Seager, Long Jr., France; Crawford, Long Jr., France; Long Jr., Fraley, France, Fraley); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|83
|4.68
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.77
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.61
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.95
|Chargois, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.80
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.42
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|99
|3.44
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|9.60
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Soto
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.92
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Norris, L, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|30
|6.65
Inherited runners-scored_Funkhouser 2-0, Soto 1-0. IBB_off Norris (France). HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments