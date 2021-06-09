Seattle 9, Detroit 6

|Seattle
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|10
|9
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Haniger dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Haase pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Murphy ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|003
|000
|15
|—
|9
|Detroit
|001
|020
|000
|12
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), Rogers (2), Grossman (7). SB_Fraley (3). SF_Schoop (3).
|Seattle
|Flexen
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Mize
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Norris L,0-2
|1
|
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
Funkhouser pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).
