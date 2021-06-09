Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Seattle Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 10 9 Totals 38 6 9 5 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 Grossman lf 5 1 2 3 Haniger dh 5 2 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 W.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Fraley lf 5 1 2 1 Haase pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Trammell cf 3 1 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 5 1 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0 Thomas rf 5 2 1 2 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Godoy c 2 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 2 1 1 Murphy ph-c 2 0 1 2 Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Baddoo cf 4 2 2 0

Seattle 000 003 000 15 — 9 Detroit 001 020 000 12 — 6

DP_Seattle 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), Rogers (2), Grossman (7). SB_Fraley (3). SF_Schoop (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen 6 6 3 3 1 3 Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chargois W,1-0 1 0 1 0 0 2 Middleton 1 2 2 1 0 1

Detroit Mize 6 4 3 3 2 6 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1 Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1 1 1 0 0 0 Norris L,0-2 1 3 5 4 2 0

Funkhouser pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.