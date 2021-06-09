Trending:
Seattle 9, Detroit 6

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 11:11 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 10 9 Totals 38 6 9 5
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 Grossman lf 5 1 2 3
Haniger dh 5 2 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 1
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 W.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Fraley lf 5 1 2 1 Haase pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Trammell cf 3 1 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0
Long Jr. 2b 5 1 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0
Thomas rf 5 2 1 2 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
Godoy c 2 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 2 1 1
Murphy ph-c 2 0 1 2 Hill cf 0 0 0 0
Baddoo cf 4 2 2 0
Seattle 000 003 000 15 9
Detroit 001 020 000 12 6

DP_Seattle 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 4. 2B_Crawford (15), Murphy (5), Baddoo (7). 3B_Paredes (1). HR_Seager (12), Rogers (2), Grossman (7). SB_Fraley (3). SF_Schoop (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 6 6 3 3 1 3
Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois W,1-0 1 0 1 0 0 2
Middleton 1 2 2 1 0 1
Detroit
Mize 6 4 3 3 2 6
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1 1 1 0 0 0
Norris L,0-2 1 3 5 4 2 0

Funkhouser pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mize 2 (Haniger,France), Norris (Trammell). WP_Chargois.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:43. A_9,162 (41,083).

