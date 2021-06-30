Seattle 9, Toronto 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 9 13 8 2 12 Crawford ss 6 2 3 0 0 0 .285 Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .258 France 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Seager 3b 5 1 2 2 0 3 .216 Torrens c 5 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Bauers lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .281 T.Murphy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .184 a-Long Jr. ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Moore 2b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .198 Trammell cf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .169

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 12 7 6 8 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 2 1 .285 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .339 Hernández lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Springer cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .225 Grichuk rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .269 Biggio 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .235 Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .266 Adams c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .107 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .315

Seattle 004 020 000 3_9 13 1 Toronto 012 110 010 1_7 12 3

a-singled for T.Murphy in the 10th.

E_Crawford (7), Biggio (8), Adams (1), Bichette (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Trammell (7), Crawford (19), Grichuk (16), Adams (2), Semien (20), Springer (1), Biggio (8). HR_Seager (14), off Matz; Haniger (18), off Thornton; Moore (7), off P.Murphy; Gurriel Jr. (9), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Trammell (18), Seager 2 (46), Haniger 2 (47), Moore 3 (26), Gurriel Jr. 3 (32), Grichuk 2 (54), Semien (51), Biggio (19). SB_Grichuk (0). CS_Grichuk (3). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Trammell 2, T.Murphy, Torrens); Toronto 7 (Semien 3, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 14; Toronto 5 for 20.

Runners moved up_Springer, Bichette. LIDP_Hernández.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France, Crawford).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 4 7 4 4 3 3 95 5.88 Chargois 1 3 1 1 1 1 27 2.82 Sewald, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.77 Misiewicz, BS, 0-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 4.70 Graveman, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 1.11 Steckenrider, S, 2-4 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 2.15

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 48 4.60 Thornton 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 36 4.14 Kay 4 1 0 0 1 5 54 4.50 Romano 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.21 P.Murphy, L, 0-1 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 9 8.44 Saucedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 1-0, Kay 1-0. WP_Kay. PB_Torrens (1).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_4:12. A_6,632 (21,050).

