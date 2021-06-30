Seattle 9, Toronto 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|9
|13
|8
|2
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.216
|Torrens c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|T.Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|a-Long Jr. ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Moore 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.198
|Trammell cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.169
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|6
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.285
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.339
|Hernández lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.107
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Seattle
|004
|020
|000
|3_9
|13
|1
|Toronto
|012
|110
|010
|1_7
|12
|3
a-singled for T.Murphy in the 10th.
E_Crawford (7), Biggio (8), Adams (1), Bichette (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Trammell (7), Crawford (19), Grichuk (16), Adams (2), Semien (20), Springer (1), Biggio (8). HR_Seager (14), off Matz; Haniger (18), off Thornton; Moore (7), off P.Murphy; Gurriel Jr. (9), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Trammell (18), Seager 2 (46), Haniger 2 (47), Moore 3 (26), Gurriel Jr. 3 (32), Grichuk 2 (54), Semien (51), Biggio (19). SB_Grichuk (0). CS_Grichuk (3). SF_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Trammell 2, T.Murphy, Torrens); Toronto 7 (Semien 3, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 14; Toronto 5 for 20.
Runners moved up_Springer, Bichette. LIDP_Hernández.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France, Crawford).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|95
|5.88
|Chargois
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|2.82
|Sewald, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.77
|Misiewicz, BS, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|4.70
|Graveman, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.11
|Steckenrider, S, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.15
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|48
|4.60
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|36
|4.14
|Kay
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|54
|4.50
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.21
|P.Murphy, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|8.44
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 1-0, Kay 1-0. WP_Kay. PB_Torrens (1).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_4:12. A_6,632 (21,050).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments