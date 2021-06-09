Seattle 95, Atlanta 71

SEATTLE (95)
Samuelson 4-9 0-0 10, Stewart 5-11 3-4 15, Russell 4-6 3-4 11, Bird 4-5 0-0 11, Loyd 7-12 3-4 18, Dupree 2-6 0-0 4, Talbot 5-6 0-0 13, Magbegor 1-2 2-2 4, Burke 1-1 0-0 2, Canada 0-1 2-2 2, K.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-64 13-16 95.
ATLANTA (71)
Hayes 9-15 2-4 22, Parker 3-10 0-0 6, E.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, C.Williams 4-15 0-0 8, Sims 4-17 0-0 8, Billings 1-3 3-4 5, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Bradford 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 1-5 5-5 7. Totals 29-82 10-13 71.
|Seattle
|28
|17
|24
|26
|—
|95
|Atlanta
|23
|20
|18
|10
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Seattle 12-22 (Bird 3-4, Talbot 3-4, Samuelson 2-4, Stewart 2-4, Loyd 1-4), Atlanta 3-26 (Hayes 2-6, Parker 0-3, Stricklen 0-3, C.Williams 0-5, Sims 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Stewart 9), Atlanta 42 (E.Williams 12). Assists_Seattle 27 (Canada 7), Atlanta 18 (C.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Atlanta 18. A_1,014 (3,500)
