Seattle beats Indiana for Noelle Quinn’s 1st win at helm

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 12:31 am
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 on Tuesday night for coach Noelle Quinn’s first victory.

Quinn took over on Sunday after Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll.

Sue Bird added 12 points and eight assists for Seattle (6-1), which has won four straight games. The Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and 21 of 24 free throws.

Stewart scored 16 points in the first half and Loyd added 10 as Seattle built a 43-38 lead.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jessica Breland added 12 points for Indiana (1-8). Danielle Robinson scored 11 points and Tiffany Mitchell had 10.

