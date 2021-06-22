Trending:
Sports News

Singer expected to start for the Royals against Yankees

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (32-38, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (38-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA, .85 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -284, Royals +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 19-17 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Royals are 14-19 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .292.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 70 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 18 home runs and is slugging .540.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.89 ERA

Royals: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

