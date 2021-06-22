Trending:
Skubal expected to start for the Tigers against the Cardinals

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (36-36, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-42, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +101, Cardinals -117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 15-19 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .377 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Cardinals have gone 17-21 away from home. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 13 home runs and is slugging .467.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 35 extra base hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

