Slumping Angels look to break 3-game losing streak against Rays

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (36-38, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (45-31, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 5.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.27 ERA, .79 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -151, Angels +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 21-15 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Austin Meadows leads them with 16 homers.

The Angels are 15-19 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-3. Josh Fleming earned his second victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Mike Mayers registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 16 home runs and is slugging .481.

Walsh leads the Angels with 77 hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .194 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 4-6, .283 batting average, 4.89 ERA

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Kurt Suzuki: (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

