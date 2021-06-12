Trending:
Slumping Padres look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (37-28, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-24, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.47 ERA, .82 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +115, Padres -133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-5 on their home turf. New York has slugged .379 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 16-14 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with a mark of .357.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Jacob deGrom earned his sixth victory and Billy McKinney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for New York. Blake Snell registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .491.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .189 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

