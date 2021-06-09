On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Smoke screen? Lazio hints at Sarri appointment as coach

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 7:52 am
ROME (AP) — Lazio appeared to name Maurizio Sarri as its new coach on Wednesday, when the Italian club strongly hinted at the appointment with a series of cryptic posts on social media.

Lazio first put simply an emoji of a cigarette and then wrote in Italian “who has a light?” It then posted a collage of pictures including a bank and a hand holding a cigarette.

Sarri, who is a notorious smoker, is a former banker.

Italian media reported that the former Juventus coach signed a two-year contract at Lazio.

The 62-year-old Sarri replaces Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio last week after five years to take charge of newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan following Antonio Conte’s departure.

Sarri has been out of a job since being fired from Juventus last year despite leading the Bianconeri to a ninth successive title in his one season in charge. He has also coached Chelsea and Napoli.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

