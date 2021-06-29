Trending:
Snell, Padres to take on Santillan, Reds

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (47-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-38, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +140, Padres -161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 19-18 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .347.

The Padres have gone 17-18 away from home. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Dinelson Lamet earned his second victory and Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for San Diego. Luis Castillo registered his 10th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 43 extra base hits and is batting .347.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 25 home runs and is slugging .697.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.33 ERA

Padres: 9-1, .283 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (wrist), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

