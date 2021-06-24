On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spain to allow fans back into stadiums next season

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:19 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain will be closer to normal when it comes to allowing fans into stadiums next season, the government said Thursday.

The announcement of the end of attendance restrictions was made by Health Minister Carolina Darias after a Cabinet meeting that approved new rules that include allowing people to stop wearing masks outdoors.

Some limits on the number of fans are still likely by the time the season starts, though, depending on the coronavirus situation in each region.

The Spanish league expects to begin its season with about 70% of capacity at stadiums.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games in parts of the country where the pandemic was more under control.

The announcement comes just as some clubs begin promoting their renewal campaigns for season ticket holders.

The loss of ticket revenue has created a huge financial hurdle for many clubs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America