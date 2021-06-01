On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -108 at CINCINNATI -108
San Diego -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
N.Y. Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104
at ATLANTA -156 Washington +120
at L.A. DODGERS -225 St. Louis +189
American League
Chicago White Sox -180 at CLEVELAND +154
at N.Y. YANKEES -124 Tampa Bay +107
Minnesota -172 at BALTIMORE +130
at HOUSTON -132 Boston +117
Oakland -142 at SEATTLE +127
Interleague
at TORONTO -152 Miami +133
at COLORADO -115 Texas -101
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229½) Washington
at NEW YORK (208) Atlanta
at UTAH (225½) Memphis
at LA CLIPPERS 7 (217) Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -134 Montreal +111
at COLORADO -185 Vegas +156

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 Report: NetOps and SecOps Guide to...
6|1 MF Compliance with Splunk: Continuous...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre