|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-108
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-108
|San Diego
|-114
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-103
|N.Y. Mets
|-112
|at
|ARIZONA
|-104
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|Washington
|+120
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-225
|St.
|Louis
|+189
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-180
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+154
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-124
|Tampa
|Bay
|+107
|Minnesota
|-172
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Boston
|+117
|Oakland
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+127
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Miami
|+133
|at COLORADO
|-115
|Texas
|-101
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|(229½)
|Washington
|at NEW YORK
|1½
|(208)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|9½
|(225½)
|Memphis
|at LA CLIPPERS
|7
|(217)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-134
|Montreal
|+111
|at COLORADO
|-185
|Vegas
|+156
