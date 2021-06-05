|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|Washington
|+100
|Miami
|-137
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+122
|L.A. Dodgers
|-136
|at
|ATLANTA
|+123
|at MILWAUKEE
|-231
|Arizona
|+197
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|Cincinnati
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-101
|at SAN DIEGO
|-137
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+123
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-116
|Houston
|+101
|Cleveland
|-152
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+120
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Minnesota
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-172
|at
|TEXAS
|+130
|at LA ANGELS
|-147
|Seattle
|+115
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-142
|Boston
|+129
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-116
|at
|COLORADO
|+102
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2½
|(220½)
|Atlanta
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(211½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-135
|Winnipeg
|+114
|at VEGAS
|-114
|Colorado
|-105
