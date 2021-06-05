On Air: Business of Government Hour
By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 7:44 pm
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -120 Washington +100
Miami -137 at PITTSBURGH +122
L.A. Dodgers -136 at ATLANTA +123
at MILWAUKEE -231 Arizona +197
at ST. LOUIS -125 Cincinnati +110
Chicago Cubs -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -101
at SAN DIEGO -137 N.Y. Mets +123
American League
at TORONTO -116 Houston +101
Cleveland -152 at BALTIMORE +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -210 Detroit +190
at KANSAS CITY -120 Minnesota +100
Tampa Bay -172 at TEXAS +130
at LA ANGELS -147 Seattle +115
at N.Y. YANKEES -142 Boston +129
Interleague
Oakland -116 at COLORADO +102
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (220½) Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS (211½) Dallas
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -135 Winnipeg +114
at VEGAS -114 Colorado -105

