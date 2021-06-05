MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -120 Washington +100 Miami -137 at PITTSBURGH +122 L.A. Dodgers -136 at ATLANTA +123 at MILWAUKEE -231 Arizona +197 at ST. LOUIS -125 Cincinnati +110 Chicago Cubs -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -101 at SAN DIEGO -137 N.Y. Mets +123 American League at TORONTO -116 Houston +101 Cleveland -152 at BALTIMORE +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -210 Detroit +190 at KANSAS CITY -120 Minnesota +100 Tampa Bay -172 at TEXAS +130 at LA ANGELS -147 Seattle +115 at N.Y. YANKEES -142 Boston +129 Interleague Oakland -116 at COLORADO +102 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (220½) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (211½) Dallas NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -135 Winnipeg +114 at VEGAS -114 Colorado -105

