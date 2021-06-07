Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -196 at PITTSBURGH +170
at PHILADELPHIA -152 Atlanta +133
at CINCINNATI -130 Milwaukee +112
at MIAMI -158 Colorado +144
at SAN DIEGO -160 Chicago Cubs +150
American League
Seattle -110 at DETROIT -107
Houston -114 at BOSTON -103
N.Y. Yankees -110 at MINNESOTA -105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Toronto +125
at L.A. ANGELS -135 Kansas City +125
Interleague
N.Y. Mets -127 at BALTIMORE +112
at TAMPA BAY -193 Washington +171
San Francisco -142 at TEXAS +127
Cleveland -179 at ST. LOUIS +161
at OAKLAND -202 Arizona +176
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (223) Atlanta
at UTAH (220½) LA Clippers
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -122 at CAROLINA +101
at COLORADO -147 Vegas +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh