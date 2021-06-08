MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -198 Chicago Cubs +172 L.A. Dodgers -161 at PITTSBURGH +144 at PHILADELPHIA -123 Atlanta +108 at MIAMI -120 Colorado +100 Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI +100 American League at DETROIT -123 Seattle +108 at BOSTON -127 Houston +112 N.Y. Yankees -176 at MINNESOTA +154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Toronto +127 at L.A. ANGELS -127 Kansas City +112 Interleague at TEXAS -113 San Francisco -102 at OAKLAND -175 Arizona +135 N.Y. Mets -147 at BALTIMORE +133 at TAMPA BAY -147 Washington +133 at ST. LOUIS -123 Cleveland +108 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 6 (222) Denver NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -132 at NY ISLANDERS +111

