By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 5:30 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -198 Chicago Cubs +172
L.A. Dodgers -161 at PITTSBURGH +144
at PHILADELPHIA -123 Atlanta +108
at MIAMI -120 Colorado +100
Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI +100
American League
at DETROIT -123 Seattle +108
at BOSTON -127 Houston +112
N.Y. Yankees -176 at MINNESOTA +154
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Toronto +127
at L.A. ANGELS -127 Kansas City +112
Interleague
at TEXAS -113 San Francisco -102
at OAKLAND -175 Arizona +135
N.Y. Mets -147 at BALTIMORE +133
at TAMPA BAY -147 Washington +133
at ST. LOUIS -123 Cleveland +108
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 6 (222) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -132 at NY ISLANDERS +111

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

