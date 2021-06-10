|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-167
|St.
|Louis
|+130
|San Francisco
|-132
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+105
|Atlanta
|-132
|at
|MIAMI
|+117
|at N.Y. METS
|-165
|San
|Diego
|+148
|at CINCINNATI
|-208
|Colorado
|+160
|at MILWAUKEE
|-265
|Pittsburgh
|+222
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Toronto
|+110
|Chicago White Sox
|-165
|at
|DETROIT
|+148
|at TAMPA BAY
|-147
|Baltimore
|+133
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|Seattle
|+139
|Houston
|-120
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-105
|at OAKLAND
|-142
|Kansas
|City
|+127
|Interleague
|L.A. Angels
|-132
|at
|ARIZONA
|+117
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-270
|Texas
|+225
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|1½
|(222½)
|Phoenix
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(223½)
|at
|ATLANTA
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments