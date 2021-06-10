Trending:
By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 5:31 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -167 St. Louis +130
San Francisco -132 at WASHINGTON +105
Atlanta -132 at MIAMI +117
at N.Y. METS -165 San Diego +148
at CINCINNATI -208 Colorado +160
at MILWAUKEE -265 Pittsburgh +222
American League
at BOSTON -142 Toronto +110
Chicago White Sox -165 at DETROIT +148
at TAMPA BAY -147 Baltimore +133
at CLEVELAND -156 Seattle +139
Houston -120 at MINNESOTA -105
at OAKLAND -142 Kansas City +127
Interleague
L.A. Angels -132 at ARIZONA +117
at L.A. DODGERS -270 Texas +225
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (222½) Phoenix
Philadelphia (223½) at ATLANTA

