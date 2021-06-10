MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -167 St. Louis +130 San Francisco -132 at WASHINGTON +105 Atlanta -132 at MIAMI +117 at N.Y. METS -165 San Diego +148 at CINCINNATI -208 Colorado +160 at MILWAUKEE -265 Pittsburgh +222 American League at BOSTON -142 Toronto +110 Chicago White Sox -165 at DETROIT +148 at TAMPA BAY -147 Baltimore +133 at CLEVELAND -156 Seattle +139 Houston -120 at MINNESOTA -105 at OAKLAND -142 Kansas City +127 Interleague L.A. Angels -132 at ARIZONA +117 at L.A. DODGERS -270 Texas +225 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 1½ (222½) Phoenix Philadelphia 1½ (223½) at ATLANTA

