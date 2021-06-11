On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco (gm 1) -161 at WASHINGTON +125
at WASHINGTON (gm 2) -192 San Francisco +145
Atlanta -141 at MIAMI +110
San Diego -118 at N.Y. METS +102
at MILWAUKEE -285 Pittsburgh +235
at CINCINNATI -137 Colorado +123
at CHICAGO CUBS -161 St. Louis +142
American League
at OAKLAND -142 Kansas City +127
at CLEVELAND -111 Seattle -111
at TAMPA BAY -156 Baltimore +190
at BOSTON -127 Toronto +112
Chicago White Sox -169 at DETROIT +150
Houston -115 at MINNESOTA +100
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees -130 at PHILADELPHIA +113
LA Angels -125 at ARIZONA +100
at L.A. DODGERS -310 Texas +255
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS (223½) Utah

