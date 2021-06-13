On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 5:47 pm
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -118 Pittsburgh +102
at N.Y METS -167 Chicago Cubs +130
at ST. LOUIS -175 Miami +140
at MILWAUKEE -137 Cincinnati +120
San Diego -156 at COLORADO +138
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Arizona +130
at L.A. DODGERS -169 Philadelphia +150
American League
at CLEVELAND -208 Baltimore +160
at BOSTON -122 Toronto +105
at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +123
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -112 Tampa Bay -104
at OAKLAND -147 L.A. Angels +130
Minnesota -138 at SEATTLE +122
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (225½) Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS (223½) Utah
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -274 Montreal +223

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

