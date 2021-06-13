|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-118
|Pittsburgh
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-167
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+130
|at ST. LOUIS
|-175
|Miami
|+140
|at MILWAUKEE
|-137
|Cincinnati
|+120
|San Diego
|-156
|at
|COLORADO
|+138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Arizona
|+130
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-169
|Philadelphia
|+150
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-208
|Baltimore
|+160
|at BOSTON
|-122
|Toronto
|+105
|at KANSAS CITY
|-140
|Detroit
|+123
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-112
|Tampa
|Bay
|-104
|at OAKLAND
|-147
|L.A.
|Angels
|+130
|Minnesota
|-138
|at
|SEATTLE
|+122
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|(225½)
|Atlanta
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(223½)
|Utah
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-274
|Montreal
|+223
