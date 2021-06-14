Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 5:40 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -160 Pittsburgh +142
at N.Y. METS -142 Chicago Cubs +125
at MILWAUKEE -111 Cincinnati +101
Miami -105 at ST. LOUIS -105
San Diego -213 at COLORADO +193
at SAN FRANCISCO -147 Arizona +115
at L.A. DODGERS -177 Philadelphia +162
American League
at TORONTO -118 N.Y Yankees +108
at CLEVELAND -156 Baltimore +141
at KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +130
Tampa Bay -105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -105
at HOUSTON -174 Texas +156
at OAKLAND -125 L.A. Angels +115
Minnesota -111 at SEATTLE +101
Interleague
Boston -118 at ATLANTA +102
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 3 (218½) at BROOKLYN
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -196 NY Islanders +166

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday