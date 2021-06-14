|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-160
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at N.Y. METS
|-142
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+125
|at MILWAUKEE
|-111
|Cincinnati
|+101
|Miami
|-105
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-105
|San Diego
|-213
|at
|COLORADO
|+193
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-147
|Arizona
|+115
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-177
|Philadelphia
|+162
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-118
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+108
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|Baltimore
|+141
|at KANSAS CITY
|-140
|Detroit
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-105
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-174
|Texas
|+156
|at OAKLAND
|-125
|L.A.
|Angels
|+115
|Minnesota
|-111
|at
|SEATTLE
|+101
|Interleague
|Boston
|-118
|at
|ATLANTA
|+102
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|3
|(218½)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-196
|NY
|Islanders
|+166
