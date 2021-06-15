MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -118 at ST. LOUIS +102 at MILWAUKEE -152 Cincinnati +135 at WASHINGTON -156 Pittsburgh +125 at N.Y METS -278 Chicago Cubs +205 San Diego -176 at COLORADO +154 at SAN FRANCISCO -169 Arizona +150 at L.A. DODGERS -156 Philadelphia +139 American League at KANSAS CITY -147 Detroit +128 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Tampa Bay +122 at OAKLAND -135 L.A. Angels +117 N.Y. Yankees -171 at TORONTO +148 at CLEVELAND -159 Baltimore +139 at HOUSTON -236 Texas +198 Minnesota -115 at SEATTLE +100 Interleague at ATLANTA -147 Boston +133 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6 (224) Atlanta at UTAH 2½ (222) LA Clippers NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -270 Montreal +221

