The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 5:30 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -118 at ST. LOUIS +102
at MILWAUKEE -152 Cincinnati +135
at WASHINGTON -156 Pittsburgh +125
at N.Y METS -278 Chicago Cubs +205
San Diego -176 at COLORADO +154
at SAN FRANCISCO -169 Arizona +150
at L.A. DODGERS -156 Philadelphia +139
American League
at KANSAS CITY -147 Detroit +128
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Tampa Bay +122
at OAKLAND -135 L.A. Angels +117
N.Y. Yankees -171 at TORONTO +148
at CLEVELAND -159 Baltimore +139
at HOUSTON -236 Texas +198
Minnesota -115 at SEATTLE +100
Interleague
at ATLANTA -147 Boston +133
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 6 (224) Atlanta
at UTAH (222) LA Clippers
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -270 Montreal +221

