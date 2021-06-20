|MLB
|National League
|at N.Y METS (gm 1)
|-222
|Atlanta
|+170
|Atlanta
|(gm 2)
|-148
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|+126
|Milwaukee
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-116
|LA
|Dodgers
|-105
|American League
|Houston
|-150
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+135
|Oakland
|-129
|at
|TEXAS
|+114
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-143
|Cleveland
|+127
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+103
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-186
|NY
|Islanders
|+158
