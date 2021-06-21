MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -116 Washington -105 Atlanta -108 at N.Y. METS -108 Milwaukee -150 at ARIZONA +130 L.A Dodgers -135 at SAN DIEGO +110 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -265 Kansas City +225 Houston -183 at BALTIMORE +158 Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -107 Oakland -140 at TEXAS +130 Interleague Cincinnati -111 at MINNESOTA +101 Chicago White Sox -165 at PITTSBURGH +150 St. Louis -123 at DETROIT +108 Toronto -113 at MIAMI -102 at CHICAGO CUBS -189 Cleveland +162 at L.A. ANGELS -118 San Francisco +102 at SEATTLE -142 Colorado +127 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 6 (224) LA Clippers NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -240 Montreal +199

