The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 5:30 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -111 at PHILADELPHIA +101
Milwaukee -160 at ARIZONA +150
Atlanta -116 at N.Y. METS -105
L.A. Dodgers -105 at SAN DIEGO -105
American League
Houston -153 at BALTIMORE +143
at N.Y. YANKEES -182 Kansas City +140
at TAMPA BAY -145 Boston +135
Oakland -153 at TEXAS +143
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -160 at PITTSBURGH +150
St. Louis -121 at DETROIT +110
San Francisco -111 at L.A. ANGELS +101
Colorado -115 at SEATTLE +105
Toronto -152 at MIAMI +120
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 7 (226½) Atlanta
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -156 at NY ISLANDERS +132

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

