|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-111
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-160
|at
|ARIZONA
|+150
|Atlanta
|-116
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|-105
|L.A. Dodgers
|-105
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-105
|American League
|Houston
|-153
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+143
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-182
|Kansas
|City
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-145
|Boston
|+135
|Oakland
|-153
|at
|TEXAS
|+143
|Interleague
|Chicago White Sox
|-160
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+150
|St. Louis
|-121
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|San Francisco
|-111
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+101
|Colorado
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
|Toronto
|-152
|at
|MIAMI
|+120
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|7
|(226½)
|Atlanta
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-156
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+132
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments