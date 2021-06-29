|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-185
|Arizona
|+161
|at ST. MILWAUKEE
|-244
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+180
|at COLORADO
|-153
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Miami
|+155
|San Diego
|-153
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+135
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+132
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-126
|L.A.
|Angels
|+111
|at TORONTO
|-191
|Seattle
|+165
|at CLEVELAND
|-178
|Detroit
|+156
|at BOSTON
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+145
|at HOUSTON
|-313
|Baltimore
|+253
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-135
|Minnesota
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-206
|Texas
|+173
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-121
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+108
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|-1
|(215)
|at
|L.A.
|Clippers
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-215
|Montreal
|+178
