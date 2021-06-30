|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Miami
|+113
|Milwaukee
|-232
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+195
|L.A. Dodgers
|-137
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+119
|San Diego
|-118
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+102
|N.Y. Mets
|-165
|at
|ATLANTA
|+148
|St. Louis
|-133
|at
|COLORADO
|+117
|San Francisco
|-133
|at
|ARIZONA
|+117
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-165
|L.A.
|Angels
|+145
|at TORONTO
|-206
|Seattle
|+174
|at BOSTON
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+155
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-138
|Minnesota
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-176
|Texas
|+151
|Houston
|-165
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+145
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|2
|(215½)
|Atlanta
