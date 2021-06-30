On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
June 30, 2021 5:45 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +113
Milwaukee -232 at PITTSBURGH +195
L.A. Dodgers -137 at WASHINGTON +119
San Diego -118 at CINCINNATI +102
N.Y. Mets -165 at ATLANTA +148
St. Louis -133 at COLORADO +117
San Francisco -133 at ARIZONA +117
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -165 L.A. Angels +145
at TORONTO -206 Seattle +174
at BOSTON -200 Kansas City +155
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 Minnesota +120
at OAKLAND -176 Texas +151
Houston -165 at CLEVELAND +145
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 2 (215½) Atlanta

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

