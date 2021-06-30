MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +113 Milwaukee -232 at PITTSBURGH +195 L.A. Dodgers -137 at WASHINGTON +119 San Diego -118 at CINCINNATI +102 N.Y. Mets -165 at ATLANTA +148 St. Louis -133 at COLORADO +117 San Francisco -133 at ARIZONA +117 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -165 L.A. Angels +145 at TORONTO -206 Seattle +174 at BOSTON -200 Kansas City +155 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 Minnesota +120 at OAKLAND -176 Texas +151 Houston -165 at CLEVELAND +145 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 2 (215½) Atlanta

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.