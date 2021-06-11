Sports on TV

On Air: Leaders & Legends
The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:00 am
3 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 19
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (Middleweights), Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 2

GOLF
11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HORSE RACING
9 a.m.

NBCSN — The Royal Ascot

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Euro: Hungary vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at OL Reign

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — TBD, Championship, Houston

SWIMMING
9 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals, Omaha, Neb.

TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

10 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Chicago Sky —

Sunday, June 20
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 3

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 4

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Euro: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Euro: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City

WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles —

