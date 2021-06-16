Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 21
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 1
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Group C, Amsterdam
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria, Group C, Bucharest, Romania
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil
|TRACK AND FIELD
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
|8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —
|Tuesday, June 22
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 1
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montreal at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D, London
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D, Glasgow, Scotland —
|Wednesday, June 23
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E, Seville, Spain
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E, St. Petersburg, Russia
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary
ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Germany vs. Hungary, Group D, Munich
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro —
|Thursday, June 24
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|GYMNASTICS
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Day 1, St. Louis
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 2
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montreal, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —
|Friday, June 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|6 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|GYMNASTICS
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Day 1, St. Louis
|HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Final, Columbia, Md.
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Atlas LC, Baltimore
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 3
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
|TRACK AND FIELD
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —
|Saturday, June 26
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike
|8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio
|GYMNASTICS
|4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals, St. Louis
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 3
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Austin
NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Washington at Dallas —
|Sunday, June 27
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia
|MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Seville, Spain
|4:55 p.m.
FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil
|TRACK AND FIELD
|7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas —
