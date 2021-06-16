Sports on TV

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 21 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPNU — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Group C, Amsterdam

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria, Group C, Bucharest, Romania

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia

5 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil

TRACK AND FIELD 7 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —

Tuesday, June 22 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPNU — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montreal at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D, London

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D, Glasgow, Scotland —

Wednesday, June 23 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E, Seville, Spain

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E, St. Petersburg, Russia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary

ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Germany vs. Hungary, Group D, Munich

5 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro —

Thursday, June 24 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

GYMNASTICS 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Day 1, St. Louis

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montreal, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil

TRACK AND FIELD 9 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —

Friday, June 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GYMNASTICS 8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Day 1, St. Louis

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Final, Columbia, Md.

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Atlas LC, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: TBD, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

TRACK AND FIELD 5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. —

Saturday, June 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio

GYMNASTICS 4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Texas

7 p.m.FOX — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: TBD, Game 3

RUGBY 10 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Austin

NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC

TRACK AND FIELD 9 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Washington at Dallas —

Sunday, June 27 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BOXING 6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Seville, Spain

4:55 p.m.

FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil

TRACK AND FIELD 7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.