Sports on TV

Adv26 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 28 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 3, Lorient to Pontivy, 114 miles

NBA BASKETBALL 9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Copenhagen, Denmark

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Bucharest, Romania

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —

Tuesday, June 29 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Changé to Laval, 17 miles

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Washington —

Wednesday, June 30 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Changé to Laval, 17 miles

GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

NBA BASKETBALL 9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: TBD, Game 1

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London —

Thursday, July 1 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

11 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

MLB BASEBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal

9:40 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League —

Friday, July 2 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL 9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: TBD, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich

5 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil

5 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Saturday, July 3 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento at San Diego

FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil

TENNIS 8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Sunday, July 4 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NY Mets at NY Yankees

RUGBY 6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC

TRACK AND FIELD 3 p.m.

ESPN — American Track League —

