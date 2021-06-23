Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Adv26
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 28
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 3, Lorient to Pontivy, 114 miles
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Copenhagen, Denmark
Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Bucharest, Romania
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —
|Tuesday, June 29
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles
|6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Changé to Laval, 17 miles
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Washington —
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Wednesday, June 30
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Changé to Laval, 17 miles
|GOLF
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: TBD, Game 1
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London —
|Thursday, July 1
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|11 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal
|9:40 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
|6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League —
|Friday, July 2
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 7
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: TBD, Game 2
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —
|Saturday, July 3
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich
|5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento at San Diego
FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
|2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —
|Sunday, July 4
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
|12 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — All-Star Selection Show
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NY Mets at NY Yankees
|RUGBY
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC
|TRACK AND FIELD
|3 p.m.
ESPN — American Track League —
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments