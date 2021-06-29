On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 12:05 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 6
Rojas lf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263
Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181
c-Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
A.Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234
P.Smith rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223
Varsho c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .155
Faria p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Young p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Heath ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 10 7 1 5
Carlson cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .267
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Molina c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .254
DeJong ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .171
Nootbaar rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waddell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sosa 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .252
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edman rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Arizona 000 010 000_1 7 1
St. Louis 001 000 60x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Faria in the 5th. b-popped out for Helsley in the 5th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 7th. e-struck out for de Geus in the 9th.

E_A.Cabrera (7). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 6. 2B_A.Cabrera (11), Rojas (16), Arenado (24), Sosa (4), Molina (14). 3B_Ahmed (2), Carlson (3). HR_Rojas (10), off LeBlanc; DeJong (10), off Young. RBIs_Rojas (26), Carlson 2 (31), Goldschmidt (41), Molina 2 (33), DeJong 2 (23). S_LeBlanc, Edman.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Varsho 2, Young, Walker, Peralta); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Sosa, Nootbaar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; St. Louis 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Faria 4 3 1 1 0 3 67 3.38
Young, L, 2-6 3 7 6 6 1 2 69 5.82
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 71 3.27
Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.40
Gant 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.72
G.Cabrera 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.45
Gallegos, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 1.93
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.24
Waddell 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_G.Cabrera 2-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off LeBlanc (Ahmed). HBP_LeBlanc (Locastro), Faria (DeJong). WP_Waddell. PB_Varsho (2).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Will Little.

T_3:33. A_27,175 (45,494).

