St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 3 6 Rojas lf-rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .181 c-Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 A.Cabrera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 P.Smith rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223 Varsho c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .155 Faria p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149 Young p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Heath ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 10 7 1 5 Carlson cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .267 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Molina c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .254 DeJong ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .171 Nootbaar rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Waddell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sosa 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .252 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Edman rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256

Arizona 000 010 000_1 7 1 St. Louis 001 000 60x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Faria in the 5th. b-popped out for Helsley in the 5th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 7th. e-struck out for de Geus in the 9th.

E_A.Cabrera (7). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 6. 2B_A.Cabrera (11), Rojas (16), Arenado (24), Sosa (4), Molina (14). 3B_Ahmed (2), Carlson (3). HR_Rojas (10), off LeBlanc; DeJong (10), off Young. RBIs_Rojas (26), Carlson 2 (31), Goldschmidt (41), Molina 2 (33), DeJong 2 (23). S_LeBlanc, Edman.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Varsho 2, Young, Walker, Peralta); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Sosa, Nootbaar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; St. Louis 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faria 4 3 1 1 0 3 67 3.38 Young, L, 2-6 3 7 6 6 1 2 69 5.82 de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 71 3.27 Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.40 Gant 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.72 G.Cabrera 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.45 Gallegos, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 1.93 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.24 Waddell 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_G.Cabrera 2-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off LeBlanc (Ahmed). HBP_LeBlanc (Locastro), Faria (DeJong). WP_Waddell. PB_Varsho (2).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Will Little.

T_3:33. A_27,175 (45,494).

