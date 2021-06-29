St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|6
|
|Rojas lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|c-Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|A.Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|P.Smith rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Varsho c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.155
|Faria p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Heath ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|1
|5
|
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.171
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Waddell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sosa 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|60x_7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Faria in the 5th. b-popped out for Helsley in the 5th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 7th. d-struck out for Gallegos in the 7th. e-struck out for de Geus in the 9th.
E_A.Cabrera (7). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 6. 2B_A.Cabrera (11), Rojas (16), Arenado (24), Sosa (4), Molina (14). 3B_Ahmed (2), Carlson (3). HR_Rojas (10), off LeBlanc; DeJong (10), off Young. RBIs_Rojas (26), Carlson 2 (31), Goldschmidt (41), Molina 2 (33), DeJong 2 (23). S_LeBlanc, Edman.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Varsho 2, Young, Walker, Peralta); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Sosa, Nootbaar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; St. Louis 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Ahmed, Peralta.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faria
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|67
|3.38
|Young, L, 2-6
|3
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|69
|5.82
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|3.27
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.40
|Gant
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.72
|G.Cabrera
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.45
|Gallegos, W, 5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.93
|Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.24
|Waddell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_G.Cabrera 2-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off LeBlanc (Ahmed). HBP_LeBlanc (Locastro), Faria (DeJong). WP_Waddell. PB_Varsho (2).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Will Little.
T_3:33. A_27,175 (45,494).
