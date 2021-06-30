St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 3 7 6 Rojas lf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178 c-P.Smith ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Walker 1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .230 A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .241 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .165 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .264 Ahmed ss 1 1 0 0 3 0 .219 Varsho c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .145 R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Castellanos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .252

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 7 1 3 Carlson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .252 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 O’Neill lf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .272 Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Rondón ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Ramírez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Edman rf-2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .258 Sosa ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .256 Kim p 1 0 1 2 0 0 .125 Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160

Arizona 001 000 030_4 6 2 St. Louis 022 110 10x_7 12 1

a-struck out for R.Smith in the 4th. b-flied out for Castellanos in the 6th. c-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. d-walked for Gant in the 7th. e-walked for Mantiply in the 8th. f-popped out for Soria in the 9th.

E_Varsho 2 (2), Sosa (6). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_A.Cabrera (12), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Kim (1), O’Neill 2 (15). RBIs_A.Cabrera (25), Varsho (3), Peralta (37), Kim 2 (2), O’Neill (36), Molina (34), Goldschmidt (42), Edman 2 (22). S_Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (A.Cabrera, Reddick, Rojas 2, Peralta, Vogt); St. Louis 3 (O’Neill, Carlson, Sosa). RISP_Arizona 1 for 14; St. Louis 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Peralta, Arenado, Molina.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Smith, L, 1-4 3 7 4 4 0 1 60 6.02 Castellanos 2 3 2 1 0 2 34 3.48 Buchter 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.61 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.57 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.12

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kim, W, 2-5 5 3 1 1 3 5 96 3.79 Gant 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 3.61 Ramírez 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 14 81.00 Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.29 Reyes, S, 20-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-1, Helsley 3-3. HBP_Kim (Locastro). WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_27,235 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.