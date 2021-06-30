On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 4:50 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 7 6
Rojas lf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Locastro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178
c-P.Smith ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Walker 1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .230
A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .241
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .165
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .264
Ahmed ss 1 1 0 0 3 0 .219
Varsho c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .145
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Castellanos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Peralta ph-lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .252
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 7 1 3
Carlson cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .252
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
O’Neill lf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .272
Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Rondón ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Ramírez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Edman rf-2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .258
Sosa ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .256
Kim p 1 0 1 2 0 0 .125
Nootbaar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Arizona 001 000 030_4 6 2
St. Louis 022 110 10x_7 12 1

a-struck out for R.Smith in the 4th. b-flied out for Castellanos in the 6th. c-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. d-walked for Gant in the 7th. e-walked for Mantiply in the 8th. f-popped out for Soria in the 9th.

E_Varsho 2 (2), Sosa (6). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_A.Cabrera (12), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Kim (1), O’Neill 2 (15). RBIs_A.Cabrera (25), Varsho (3), Peralta (37), Kim 2 (2), O’Neill (36), Molina (34), Goldschmidt (42), Edman 2 (22). S_Kim.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (A.Cabrera, Reddick, Rojas 2, Peralta, Vogt); St. Louis 3 (O’Neill, Carlson, Sosa). RISP_Arizona 1 for 14; St. Louis 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Peralta, Arenado, Molina.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Smith, L, 1-4 3 7 4 4 0 1 60 6.02
Castellanos 2 3 2 1 0 2 34 3.48
Buchter 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.61
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.57
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.12
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kim, W, 2-5 5 3 1 1 3 5 96 3.79
Gant 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 3.61
Ramírez 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 14 81.00
Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.29
Reyes, S, 20-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-1, Helsley 3-3. HBP_Kim (Locastro). WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_27,235 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight