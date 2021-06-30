St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|7
|6
|
|Rojas lf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|c-P.Smith ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Escobar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|A.Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.165
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Ahmed ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.219
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.145
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Castellanos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|1
|3
|
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|O’Neill lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Carpenter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Rondón ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Ramírez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Edman rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Sosa ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Kim p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Arizona
|001
|000
|030_4
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|022
|110
|10x_7
|12
|1
a-struck out for R.Smith in the 4th. b-flied out for Castellanos in the 6th. c-flied out for Locastro in the 7th. d-walked for Gant in the 7th. e-walked for Mantiply in the 8th. f-popped out for Soria in the 9th.
E_Varsho 2 (2), Sosa (6). LOB_Arizona 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_A.Cabrera (12), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Kim (1), O’Neill 2 (15). RBIs_A.Cabrera (25), Varsho (3), Peralta (37), Kim 2 (2), O’Neill (36), Molina (34), Goldschmidt (42), Edman 2 (22). S_Kim.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (A.Cabrera, Reddick, Rojas 2, Peralta, Vogt); St. Louis 3 (O’Neill, Carlson, Sosa). RISP_Arizona 1 for 14; St. Louis 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Varsho, Peralta, Arenado, Molina.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Smith, L, 1-4
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|60
|6.02
|Castellanos
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|34
|3.48
|Buchter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.61
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.57
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kim, W, 2-5
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|3.79
|Gant
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|3.61
|Ramírez
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|81.00
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.29
|Reyes, S, 20-20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-1, Helsley 3-3. HBP_Kim (Locastro). WP_Helsley.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20. A_27,235 (45,494).
