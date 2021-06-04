On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stevens, Texas beat Southern 11-0 at Austin Regional

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 8:14 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Southern 11-0 on Friday at the Austin Regional.

Stevens (10-3) had six strikeouts with no walks. He had just two two-ball counts and no Southern base runner reached third base.

Mike Antico led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Zach Zubia’s sacrifice fly and Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run to make it 2-0. Antico, who also walked in the seventh, went into the game tied with Tennessee’s Liam Spence for fourth in the nation with 51 walks and ranked No. 7 nationally with 29 stolen bases.

Antico was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs before Daly and Zubia hit back to back doubles to make it 6-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Cam Williams hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for Texas (43-15) to cap the scoring.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

O’Neill Burgos went 2 for 4 and Zavier Moore had a double for Southern (20-29).

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters