Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Foley from Toledo. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Designated CF JaCoby Jones for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha. Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shaun Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 5.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnet (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Shane Green from Gwinnet. Sent RHP Victor Arano outright to Gwinnet.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Hector Neris from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Christopher Sanchez from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Placed RHPs Chase Anderson and David Hale on the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Mitch Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated 1B Colin Moran from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Austin Davis from the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Cole Tucker to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Brandon Waddell off waivers from Baltimore. Sent LHP Tyler Webb outright to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Sacramento and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a rest-of-season contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.