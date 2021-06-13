Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 10:30 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Buck Farmer from Toledo. Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Toledo on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Seattle.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RF Max Kepler to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Adam Lau to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Deivy Grullon outright to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Khris Davis on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Dakota Chalmers outright to Tennessee (Double-A South).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RH Mark Payton to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Aristides Aquino from the 60-day IL. Transferred CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 2B Jack Mayfield off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Reinstated LHP Trevor Rogers from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Miguel Rojas to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Acquired C/1B Lorenzo Quintana from Houston in exchange for cash considerations.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Dellin Betances to St. Lucie (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Sent 2B Jeff McNeil to Brooklyn (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester (Triple-A East).

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Announced the retirement of track and field/cross country head coach Steve Keith.

