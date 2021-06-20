Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released C Wilson Ramos.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Kyle Barraclough to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Tyson Miller outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Purchased the contract of INF Jared Walker from Sioux City (American Assocation) and assigned him to Hickory (High-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Chris Gittens to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 3B Jared Walker to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Tyson Miller outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Andrew Bash to a minor league contract. Optioned OF Jared Hoying to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Activated RF Teoscar Hernandez from the paternity list.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Ginkel to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled 2B Josh VanMeter and CF Daulton Varsho from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHPs Bryse Wilson, Ty Tice and Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Mississippi (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Jordan Sheffield on the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Jon Gray to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LF Mason Williams for assignment. Selected the contract RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse. Sent CF Brandon Nimmo to Syracuse on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Sam Howard on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood and LHP Daniel Camarena to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Mason Thompson and LHP Nick Ramirez from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP John Brebbia from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Aaron Sanchez to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper and SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RF Gerardo Parra from Rochester. Designated LHP Ben Braymer for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Atlanta F Bruno Fernando one game without pay for leaving the bench area in an on-court altercation during a June 18 game versus Philadelphia. Fined Philadelphia F Joel Embiid $35,000 for escalating an on-court altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview during a June 18 game at Atlanta.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.