Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 2:58 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INFs Domingo Leyba and Ramon Urias and OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Konner Wade and INF Stevie Wilkerson to Norfolk. Placed INF Freddy Galvis on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Andre Scrubb to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Yoham Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the paternity list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed LF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL.

TOTONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Tommy Milone to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tanner Roark to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Max Schrock to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Erick Fedde on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 24.

