Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 10:43 am
GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Sweden called up six reserve players on Thursday to train in their own bubble as potential cover for any more positive cases for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship.

Two players in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult will train alongside the 24 players in the main squad, under the supervision of Sweden Under-21 coach Poya Asbaghi.

Sweden’s first game in the tournament is against Spain on Monday.

