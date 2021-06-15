On Air: Federal Insights
Swedes file police report after Berg threatened at Euro 2020

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:09 am
GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — The Swedish soccer federation filed a police report Tuesday after striker Marcus Berg was subjected to a flood of social media abuse and threats from fans after missing a late chance against Spain at the European Championship.

Berg couldn’t connect cleanly with the ball and missed the target when he had an open net in the second half of Monday’s 0-0 draw in Seville. He received a torrent of abuse online after the game and team officials said some of the posts contained illegal threats that have been reported to Swedish police.

Berg said he turned off his social media channels but had been told about the threats.

“It was tough yesterday and tough last night. What happens on social media is really sad,” Berg said during a news conference with Swedish media. “The things that are written, it’s not acceptable. No one should have to take so much crap.”

Sweden frustrated Spain with an ultra-defensive playing style and only had a couple of scoring opportunities during the game. Berg’s chance came just before the hour mark after forward Alexander Isak dribbled through three defenders to set him up.

“It’s a chance I should convert, 99 times out of 100 I score there,” Berg said. “I’m the first to hold my hand up and say it should have been a goal. That’s what is disappointing.”

Berg’s teammates and Sweden coach Janne Anderson rallied around the striker.

“Marcus is just like everyone else, extremely proud to be playing in a major championship, and I can guarantee that no one deliberately plays badly,” Andersson said. “The players give everything when they’re on the field, and to then be attacked like this is completely unacceptable.”

