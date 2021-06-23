Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America