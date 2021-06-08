Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|020
|00x
|—
|3
E_Turner (8), Wendle (3). DP_Washington 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Bell (8), Brosseau (7). HR_Margot (6).
|Washington
|Lester
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Suero L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,5-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Feyereisen H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Thompson H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Rainey (Wendle). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:21. A_7,173 (25,000).
