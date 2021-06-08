On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 30 3 7 3
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 5 1 2 1
Turner ss 3 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0
Soto rf 3 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 1 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 1 1 0
Bell dh 4 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 4 0 1 1
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 0 1 1
Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Washington 001 000 000 1
Tampa Bay 100 020 00x 3

E_Turner (8), Wendle (3). DP_Washington 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Bell (8), Brosseau (7). HR_Margot (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Lester 3 2-3 4 1 1 4 2
Suero L,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Clay 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Harper 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Espino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,5-2 7 6 1 1 1 11
Feyereisen H,1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Thompson H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rainey (Wendle). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:21. A_7,173 (25,000).

