Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 4 14 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .219 Turner ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .312 Soto rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287 Bell dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .244 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .221

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 8 8 Margot rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .245 Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .258 Meadows dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .243 Arozarena lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .253 Brosseau 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .172 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Zunino c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .202 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205

Washington 001 000 000_1 6 1 Tampa Bay 100 020 00x_3 7 1

E_Turner (8), Wendle (3). LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Bell (8), Brosseau (7). HR_Margot (6), off Lester. RBIs_Turner (30), Margot (33), Brosseau (15), Zunino (25). CS_Wendle (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell); Tampa Bay 7 (Kiermaier, Brosseau, Díaz, Margot, Walls). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Soto, Arozarena.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Zimmerman); Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Walls, Díaz).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 3 2-3 4 1 1 4 2 91 4.19 Suero, L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 27 3.57 Clay 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 5.00 Harper 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.08 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.92 Espino 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.79

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 5-2 7 6 1 1 1 11 114 2.57 Feyereisen, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 26 1.04 Thompson, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.00 Castillo, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.78

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 3-0, Clay 2-1, Harper 3-0, Thompson 3-0. HBP_Rainey (Wendle). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:21. A_7,173 (25,000).

