Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|14
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.312
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|8
|8
|
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.202
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Washington
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|020
|00x_3
|7
|1
E_Turner (8), Wendle (3). LOB_Washington 7, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Bell (8), Brosseau (7). HR_Margot (6), off Lester. RBIs_Turner (30), Margot (33), Brosseau (15), Zunino (25). CS_Wendle (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell); Tampa Bay 7 (Kiermaier, Brosseau, Díaz, Margot, Walls). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Soto, Arozarena.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Zimmerman); Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Walls, Díaz).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|91
|4.19
|Suero, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|3.57
|Clay
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.00
|Harper
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.08
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.92
|Espino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.79
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 5-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|11
|114
|2.57
|Feyereisen, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|26
|1.04
|Thompson, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.00
|Castillo, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 3-0, Clay 2-1, Harper 3-0, Thompson 3-0. HBP_Rainey (Wendle). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:21. A_7,173 (25,000).
