Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:22 pm
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 31 4 9 4
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 2
Mancini dh 3 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 4 0 2 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 0
Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0
Baltimore 002 000 000 2
Tampa Bay 001 200 10x 4

E_Yarbrough (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santander (11), Kiermaier (6). HR_Mancini (12), Lowe (11). SB_Lowe (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Akin L,0-1 4 5 3 3 3 2
Wells 2 2 0 0 0 3
Sulser 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough W,4-3 6 3 2 0 0 6
Kittredge H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feyereisen H,2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Fairbanks S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Akin, Sulser.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:54. A_6,211 (25,000).

