Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|10x
|—
|4
E_Yarbrough (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santander (11), Kiermaier (6). HR_Mancini (12), Lowe (11). SB_Lowe (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin L,0-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Wells
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough W,4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Kittredge H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fairbanks S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Akin, Sulser.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:54. A_6,211 (25,000).
